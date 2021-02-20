10-year-old girl released from Nashville hospital after suffering brain injury in sledding accident

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 10-year-old girl who suffered a brain injury in a sledding accident in Hartsville earlier this week has been released from a Nashville hospital, according to the child’s mother.

Stephanie Urick said her daughter, Carolina returned home to Trousdale County Friday night after spending several days at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Carolina suffered a serious brain bleed Wednesday night while sledding in Hartsville, Urick said.

Carolina Urick (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Urick)

After hours of sledding together, the mother and daughter planned to head back to their car, when the sled they were riding together started wobbling back and forth along Starlite Road. Urick said she lost control and they slammed into a large rock.

Carolina was knocked unconscious and when she woke up, she had no memory of sledding, according to her mother. She was transported to Trousdale Medical Center, then to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where she underwent surgery.

“Tell everyone that we are so appreciative of their prayers,” Urick said upon her daughter’s release from the hospital Friday night.

Carolina Urick (Photo provided by Stephanie Urick)

While Carolina is expected to make a full recovery, as of Saturday morning, Urick said her daughter is still “very swollen on the left side of her head” and cannot open one of her eyes.

Urick added that she believes the power of prayer has helped her daughter to recover faster than expected.