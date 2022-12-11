NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Festive light displays are up and running across Middle Tennessee. Many fan favorites have returned for another year to keep spreading holiday cheer.

Christmas Lights at Cannonsburgh Village

This drive through light display is happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Christmas Lights at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro on Front Street. More information can be found at this link.

Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Resort

Opryland has more than three million holiday lights on display that anyone can enjoy for free now through January 1st from 5 p.m. to midnight. Click here for more information.

Christmas on the Cumberland

Clarksville will host Christmas on the Cumberland once again this year at McGregor Park Riverwalk now through January 2nd. This year’s display is made up of about one million lights that stretches over seven-tenths of a mile. Lights turn on Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Find out more at this link.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Dancing Lights of Christmas

It’s touted as one of the largest drive thru light shows in the state. The Dancing Lights of Christmas, located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, is welcoming guests now through January 1st from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Ticketing prices depend on what kind of vehicle you’ll be driving. Learn more here.

Enchant

Enchant Nashville presented by Hallmark offers a variety of activities for families this holiday season including a unique light display called The Maze. The event is located at Tennessee’s First Horizon Park and will continue through December 30th. Click here for information.

Festival of Lights

Hendersonville has put up its annual light display at Memorial Park. It’s open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 31st. Plus, they will be releasing their community-wide drive thru map Sunday, December 5th, for folks to check out homes that will “wow” you. Click this link for details.

FrankTown Festival Lights

This year FrankTown Festival of Lights added another half-mile to its drive thru that has 200 synchronized displays. It’s open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williamson County Ag Center now through December 31st. And they’ve added Walking Wednesdays. Check out everything they have to offer at this link.

Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood

Now through January 8th, visitors can enjoy the gardens at Cheekwood as they transform into a spectacular display of about one million lights each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for ticketing information.

Holiday Wonders

Fairview has transformed Bowie Nature Park into a winter wonderland once again this year, but this time they have doubled the size of the light, lazer and music show. Starting December 15th the park will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. December 23rd will be the last night for the event. Visitors are encouraged to get tickets ahead of time at this link.

Winter Wonderland

Springfield’s Winter Wonderland is now underway through December 23rd. It’s happening at J. Travis Pike Park nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitors can choose to drive thru or walk thru the light display for free. Other holiday activities are also offered. Learn more at this link.