WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten men have been arrested on prostitution charges in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Nov. 16 and 17, authorities with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Hill Police Department, and the 21st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office participated in an undercover investigation to try and find those engaged in trafficking, promoting, recruiting, or soliciting others for commercial sex.

The focus of the investigation was to identify anyone looking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. Over the course of the investigation, 10 men were charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor that is punishable as trafficking for commercial sex acts and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The men have been identified as:

Henry Denery Aguilar-Aguirre (DOB 07/05/1991), Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $98,000.

Juan Carlos Aguilar (DOB 03/25/1999), Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $98,000.

Michael McRedmond (DOB 10/11/1970), Chapel Hill: Patronizing Prostitution, Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sale/ Possession Schedule II Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond $9,500.

Salvador Jiminez De Jesus (DOB 02/10/1982), Dickson: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $100,000.

Shawn Baker (DOB 11/04/1982), Ardmore: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $100,000.

Edwin Alexander Veliz (DOB 11/22/1975), LaVergne: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $95,000.

Selwyn Andre Walker (DOB 06/08/1998), Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution, Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Stop/Arrest, bond $105,000.

Austin Glenn Davenport (09/18/1994), Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $150,000.

Carmen Noe Garcia Guox (DOB 09/18/1989), Smyrna: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $100,000.

Stanley Lewis Jones, Jr. (DOB 05/15/1978), Thompson’s Station: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $50,000.

