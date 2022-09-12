DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.

Vivienne Akhdary with the humane society said they are at double capacity as there is nowhere else to take in dogs.

Over the weekend, they took in 10 more dogs that were found abandoned in a home.

“When you go inside and there is moms and puppies inside but you can’t really breathe in there because the smell of feces and urine is so bad you choke on it. Imagine having to live in it,” Akhdary said.

The dogs were found covered in fleas and ticks and with no water or food.

Akhdary said this is a situation that has no consequences.

“They don’t think they are doing anything wrong. They are feeding their dogs, but they aren’t doing anything good, they aren’t spayed or neutered so you end up with 30 instead of two, and it’s really frustrating,” Vivienne Akhdary said.

Akhdary said, right now, they need fosters, donations or those who are looking to adopt.

If you’d like to help out, you can click here for more information.