1-year-old allegedly ingests THC at Antioch unlicensed daycare

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services filed a restraining order on Tuesday against a daycare owner after a child was sent to the hospital.

Sparkle’s Playhouse in Antioch, operated by Sparkle Goins, has had a number of complaints filed against the unlicensed child care agency since 2016.

A complaint filed on Monday by DHS states that Goins has been illegally operating based on the state code. Tennessee law states that a child care agency must have a license in order to have five or more unrelated children for three or more hours at a time.

In complaints from 2016, 2017, and 2018, Goins told DHS that the children she cared for were her family. But the state code does not include cousins as relatives.

Complaints made against the daycare allege that Goins had too many children in the home and that her teenage daughter watched them without Goins present.

On May 17, parents of a 1-year-old filed a complaint after their child returned home “appearing drowsy.” After taking him to Vanderbilt’s emergency room the child tested positive for THC, according to the DHS complaint.

DHS states that Goins said her daughter’s friend did have edibles in her purse that the child got into and ingested while she was distracted.

The restraining order filed by DHS on Tuesday enjoined Goins from opening or operating without a proper license.

News 2 attempted to speak to Goins at her home in Antioch. She denied our request for interview through Facebook Messenger.

Metro Police said there are no charges filed against Goins at this time.