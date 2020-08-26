1 wounded in shooting outside South Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the parking lot of a South Nashville business late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on East Thompson Lane at Murfreesboro Pike.

When police arrived, they said they located one shooting victim. That person was transported to an area hospital, but officers said the victim may have been wounded by a pellet gun.

No other details were immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.