One wounded after shooting near church in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the city Saturday morning.

The incident was reported near a church in the 400 block of Hatcher Lane.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, one person was wounded in the shooting and went to the hospital with what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury.

A source with the Columbia Police Department told News 2 this was an officer-involved incident but would not disclose any more information at this time.