One wounded after shooting near church in Columbia

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting generic 1

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the city Saturday morning.

The incident was reported near a church in the 400 block of Hatcher Lane.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, one person was wounded in the shooting and went to the hospital with what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury.

A source with the Columbia Police Department told News 2 this was an officer-involved incident but would not disclose any more information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories