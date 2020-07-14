1 tests positive for COVID-19 at Wilson County pizzeria, closed until August 1

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular pizzeria will be closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to their Facebook page.

Nona Lisa Pizzeria is a popular spot in Watertown. They’ll be closed until at least August 1 due to the positive case of COVID-19.

They released the following statement on Facebook:

I (Katie) received a positive result on Sunday morning from a Covid-19 test that I took on 7/1. I have been asymptomatic – I I really wasn’t feeling at all unwell (have had no fever, no sore throat, no body aches outside of normal, and my o2 sats are fine). I went and got tested because I had occasional allergic-type coughing (like I have many times every year since I was young) with no other symptoms and I just wanted a negative test so I could stop worrying about whether I should be worrying about it. Also, I figured since I was encouraging others to get tested I should see what it was like so I could help people feel less stressed/avoidant about getting tested themselves. My family and I were tested again yesterday and are quarantining awaiting results. All staff have been tested or are in the process of being tested and we will return to work only when and how it is safe to do so. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and support. Nona Lisa Pizzeria

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)