MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — One teenager was hospitalized and another was detained following a Friday night shooting in front of a school in Manchester.

District Attorney General Craig Northcott told News 2 the Manchester Police Department responded to a report of a shooting outside Westwood Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to Northcott, a 13-year-old boy was shot during the incident. Due to the nature of his injuries, he was reportedly flown to Vanderbilt for treatment.

As of this writing, the 13-year-old is in critical but stable condition, Northcott said.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old has been detained in connection with the shooting, the district attorney general reported. There is no word on the teen’s identity or potential charges.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.