1 taken to hospital following Saturday night shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Claiborne and Cannon Street. Police said a 27-year-old man was found there and had been shot in his left hip.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital.

The suspect is a known acquaintance and police said there was an argument before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

