1 taken to hospital following Madison shooting

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Madison Saturday night, according to Metro Police.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Sarver Avenue in Madison.

A man and his wife were in their vehicle when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to them and started shooting. The man was shot twice.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

