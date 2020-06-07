1 shot with ‘large gun’ in Nashville, Metro police investigate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police told News 2 they are investigating after a man was shot several times in his legs and lower back.

Police said it happened in the 30 block of University Court around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police were called to the scene for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the male victim had been shot several times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police said the only witness that would talk to them stated the male victim was walking down the sidewalk when another person confronted him and shot him with a ‘large gun’.

Detectives reviewed video from the incident, showing the male victim in a confrontation with another person, in which both were pointing guns at each other. Then, a third person shot the victim with a rifle or AK style pistol.

The video shows another subject pick up what is believed to be the victim’s handgun.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.