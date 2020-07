NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after they said one person was shot in the hand.

It happened Saturday morning in the 1900 block of 12 Avenue North.

Police said the victim has a very minor injury to the hand and is uncooperative at this time. Detectives are gathering more information.

