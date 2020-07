MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police said one person was shot at an apartment complex Saturday.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at Midtown Estates on Battle Avenue.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Police are searching for the shooter.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.