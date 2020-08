COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cookeville Fire Department rescued someone from a sinkhole Saturday.

The Cookeville Fire Department responded to a traumatic injury. They said crews arrived to find the person in a sink hole.

Fire officials used a rope to rescue them. The Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County EMS assisted.

No other information was immediately released.

