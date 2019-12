NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– One person was shot overnight in Nashville.

Police say that the victim was shot after refusing to give money to someone on the street.

This happened Saturday night on McCann & 4th Avenue South.

The victim told the suspect they did not have any money to give.

That suspect then came back to shoot the victim.

They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This happened Saturday night on McCann & 4th Avenue South.