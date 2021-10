NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a fatal crash in North Nashville.

It happened at the Jefferson Street and Interstate 40 East exit ramp just after midnight Wednesday. Metro police said the crash was just before midnight and involved one vehicle.

We’re told one person was killed in the crash, but we don’t have information about what caused the wreck in the first place. The victim’s identity has also not been released.