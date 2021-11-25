1 person killed in crash east of Lebanon

Middle TN

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in Wilson County.

It happened on Carthage Highway at Rome Pike, just after 4 p.m.

The road has since reopened but was closed for about an hour as authorities investigated.

There’s no word on the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

