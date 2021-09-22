1 person hospitalized in crash involving semi-truck in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)- One person was sent to the hospital after their car slammed into the side of a semi-truck leaving them wedged underneath in Murfreesboro.

NW Broad Street at Northstar Drive was temporarily shut down due to the crash.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police states that semi-truck was attempting to turn left when the driver of the car slammed into the side of the semi. As a result, the driver of the car became wedged and trapped underneath.

Rescue squads had to use the jaws of life to cut the driver out of the car.

The driver was alert and transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.