1 person hospitalized after fire in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a mobile home fire in Wilson County Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on Beasley Bend Road near Lawrence Rose Road, about 11 miles northeast of Lebanon.

When firefighters arrived, they said the residence was in flames.

One person was reportedly airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of the injuries was not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

