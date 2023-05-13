LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being trapped in a vehicle that crashed in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Fire and Rescue, units from Leoma and Centerpoint were dispatched to a report of a wreck on Highway 43 South just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

Officials said the first crews on the scene found a vehicle lying on its side in a water-filled ditch off the road.

After stabilizing the vehicle, first responders used hydraulic rescue tools to remove the person trapped inside, the fire department said.

Lawrence County EMS reportedly treated the patient at the scene before Air Evac Lifeteam transported them to a Level 1 trauma center. There is no word on the patient’s condition at this time.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue announced at 8:22 p.m. that Highway 43 South has reopened, but did not share any additional details about the crash.

According to officials, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.