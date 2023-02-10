RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department, crews arrived at the home located in the 3700 block of Snell Road and were told someone was inside the home that was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters went inside and found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld as authorities work to notify their next of kin.

Three pets were also found dead inside the home, according to officials.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Murfreesboro and La Vergne Fire Marshal’s offices, the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.