MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last week, two dogs that were discovered inside a stolen vehicle involved in a police chase around Middle Tennessee tested positive for cocaine. One of those puppies, who was also diagnosed with a highly contagious virus, did not survive.

The situation began on Feb. 11 in Nashville, where authorities said a 2009 Nissan Rogue was stolen at gunpoint.

Then, on Feb. 15, the Mt. Juliet Police Department said it was alerted about the incident, so officers intercepted the vehicle on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard.

After Mt. Juliet officers pursued the vehicle and a Wilson County deputy set up a spike strip, the car became disabled near Old Hickory Boulevard and Interstate 40 in Hermitage, according to officials.

Authorities said they arrested the two men and one woman — all of whom were wanted on various charges in Nashville and Rutherford County — inside the stolen vehicle.

Police also discovered meth and marijuana inside the car, as well as two puppies, who were taken in by Mt. Juliet’s Animal Care and Control officers.

The day after the chase, officers said they spotted plastic baggy material in the stool of one of the dogs. After they were rushed to the vet for an exam, both puppies tested positive for cocaine.

As a result, officials announced the dogs’ owner — identified as 22-year-old Shanchez Beddingfield of Nashville, who was the driver of the stolen vehicle — was being charged with aggravated animal cruelty and evidence tampering.

According to the police department’s Facebook post from Tuesday, Feb. 21, the puppies were doing fine, despite testing positive for cocaine.

However, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, police told News 2 that canine parvovirus was discovered in one of the puppies. After days under a vet’s intensive care, his condition got worse.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 25, authorities reported the Rottie puppy had passed away.

Meanwhile, officials said a custody court date is scheduled for late March to determine whether the other dog can be adopted.