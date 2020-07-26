1 taken to hospital after falling 15 feet off Murfreesboro dam

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews in Rutherford County rescued a man from a dam over the weekend, according to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue officials.

Crews made the rescue on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at the Walter Hill Dam in Murfreesboro. Officials said the man fell about 15 feet off the damn. They were rescued by crews on the scene.

The man was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

