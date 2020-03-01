Man killed in North Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in North Nashville Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to 17th Avenue North near Herman Street.

When police arrived, they found 53-year-old Herbert Chatman suffering from at least one stab wound. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined Chatman was stabbed during an argument.

Anyone with information about Chatman’s murder is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

