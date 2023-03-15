DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humane Society of Dickson County found four kittens in dangerously cold conditions Monday afternoon. While one of those kittens didn’t survive, the other three are currently in recovery.

The humane society told News 2 that staff members were helping a woman whose dog had puppies on Monday, March 13.

However, when they went to pick up the dogs, they discovered several cats wandering around, including a cat that reportedly looked sick, so they followed the cat into the woman’s garage.

According to the organization, personnel found four kittens in the corner of the garage, including one that had already frozen to death, two that were blue in the face and barely breathing, and one that looked slightly better. In addition, most of the kittens’ eyes were matted shut.

As a result, the mama dog, the puppies, and the kittens were reportedly brought back to the shelter.

The humane society said the dogs’ owner was unaware the kittens were in her garage.

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Dickson County) (Courtesy: Humane Society of Dickson County) (Courtesy: Humane Society of Dickson County)

“It was apparent the mother of the kittens had not been there for some time and was not taking care of them,” a representative for the Humane Society of Dickson County told News 2.

The organization announced on Tuesday, March 14 that the kittens spent hours on a heating pad to get their body temperatures where they needed to be.

Meanwhile, one of the humane society’s employees is reportedly fostering the young kittens, which need to be fed every two to three hours, posing an additional challenge.

“They are getting around the clock care, are finally drinking milk, cleaned up, and are doing well,” the Humane Society of Dickson County posted on Facebook.

Even though the sick cat — which was not the kittens’ mother — got away after leading personnel into the garage, the organization said they set traps for it.

If you would like to make a donation to support the kittens’ care, follow this link.