1 killed on I-40 exit ramp in Mt. Juliet

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet early Thursday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight in the exit ramp for the eastbound lanes near the Providence exit.
No information about the victim was immediately released.
Access to all the Providence exit ramps was blocked for at least two hours. The crash caused extensive damage to a guardrail.
The roadway has since reopened to traffic.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
