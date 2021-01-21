1 killed on I-40 exit ramp in Mt. Juliet

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight in the exit ramp for the eastbound lanes near the Providence exit.

No information about the victim was immediately released.

(Photo: WKRN)

Access to all the Providence exit ramps was blocked for at least two hours. The crash caused extensive damage to a guardrail.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.