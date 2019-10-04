NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person was killed Thursday night on I-24 West near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit in North Nashville.

Police told News 2 an independent worker was called out to work on a semi-truck when he was hit by a red Volvo truck.

Officers said the person driving the truck didn’t realize they hit the worker.

Police want anyone who sees a truck that matches the description of the red Volvo to contact them.

No other information was released.

This story is developing.