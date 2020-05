WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wilson County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Guill Road near Austin’s Way.

Guill Road is closed to traffic in the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.