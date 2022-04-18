WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Wilson County Monday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 109 and Double Log Cabin Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash, which involved three vehicles.

The northbound lanes of Highway 109 are closed to traffic. It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.