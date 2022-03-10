LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are on scene of a deadly crash in Lawrence County.
THP says the crash involves a private tour bus and a pickup truck and happened on U.S. Highway 43 North near the intersection of Brace Road in Summertown. One person was killed in the crash.
No other information was released.
News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.