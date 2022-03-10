LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are on scene of a deadly crash in Lawrence County.

THP says the crash involves a private tour bus and a pickup truck and happened on U.S. Highway 43 North near the intersection of Brace Road in Summertown. One person was killed in the crash.

No other information was released.

News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.