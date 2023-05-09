GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Gallatin.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Hartsville Pike and Gateway Drive just before 7:15 a.m.

Investigators said both vehicles were traveling outbound on Hartsville Pike. A flatbed truck was in the turning lane trying to turn left onto Gateway Drive when a sedan drifted into the turn lane from the outbound lane, hitting the right rear area of the flatbed truck.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Destiny Hunt of Hendersonville, was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center where they died, according to police.

No one else was injured and the investigation remains ongoing.