SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, one of them a motorcycle, and happened at around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of US-41/North Lowry Street and Jefferson Pike. One person died at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.

Authorities would like to thank drivers who saw the crash happen, called 911 and stayed on scene until emergency crews arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or email stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.