BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Trace Creek Drive early Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning on State Route 100 at Trace Creek Drive in Bellevue. Both lanes of travel on State Route 100 are currently shut down as officers investigate the scene.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to officers on scene, a vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree. One person in the vehicle has been confirmed as deceased.

At this time it is unclear what caused the driver the run off the roadway. No identification of the driver was provided.

No other information was immediately released.