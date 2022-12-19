ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has died after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Robertson County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Highway 52.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person was killed in the crash.

All southbound lanes of the roadway are closed to traffic. It is not known when the interstate will reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.