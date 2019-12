NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in West Nashville Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Harding Pike.

Metro police said the sedan left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

