1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash that happened Monday night at around 9 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling on Ashland City Road near the Apostolic Lighthouse Church when it left the roadway for reasons unknown. The vehicle then traveled down the embankment and hit a tree.

The driver was killed and was the only occupant of the car.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5665, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.