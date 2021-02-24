1 killed in shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was found dead with a gunshot wound near downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a reported crash on Morrison Street near Jackson Street.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found a person with at least one gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Several shell casings were located in the street, officers said.

No additional information has been released, including a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

