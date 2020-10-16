1 killed during apparent robbery outside Antioch Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Antioch Walmart Friday morning.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a shooting outside the store on Hamilton Church Road at Murfreesboro Pike.

When police arrived, they said they located one victim, who was pronounced deceased.

Detectives said the fatal shooting appeared to have stemmed from a robbery.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.