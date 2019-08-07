1 killed in semi crash on Smith County interstate

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stormy weather may have played a role in a fatal crash involving a semi truck late Tuesday night on I-40 in Smith County, authorities say.

The Smith County Rescue Squad responded around 10:45 p.m. to a semi that rolled over on the interstate westbound at mile marker 264.

When crews arrived, they said they found the truck overturned with one person out of the vehicle and another deceased inside.

After about two hours, the rescue squad was able to remove the victim from the semi.

The name of the victim has not been released.