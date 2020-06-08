1 killed in Rutherford County shooting Monday morning

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after an apparent shooting on Monday morning.

Authorities said it happened around 10 a.m. off Corner Drive near Smyrna. They said a driver died inside of his car and has not been identified at this time.

Witnesses called authorities and gave them a description of a suspect’s vehicle. Deputy James Elliott said he spotted the vehicle at nearby Pioneer Drive off Old Nashville Highway and two suspects were detained for questioning.

This is and active and ongoing investigation.

