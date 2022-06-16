RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a deadly crash early Thursday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened around 5 a.m. at Barfield Crescent Road and Armstrong Valley Road. One person has been confirmed dead, according to THP.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.