RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened around 5 a.m. at Barfield Crescent Road and Armstrong Valley Road. One person has been confirmed dead, according to THP.

No other information was immediately available.