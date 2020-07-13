1 killed in Perry County ATV crash

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Perry County woman after one person died in an ATV crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened on July 11 around 7:35 p.m. on Slink Shoals Road. The vehicle was a 2017 Polaris Ranger. THP officials said 36-year-old Shawna Mathis, of Linden, was driving the vehicle and 22-year-old Alex Krantz, of Chapmansboro, was with her.

THP said the vehicle was traveling south on Slink Shoals Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree and went into a ditch.

Krantz died from injuries. There are currently criminal charges against Mathis. An alcohol and drug test has been requested. Citations are pending. The trooper said seat-belts would have made a difference in this case.

