WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has died following an overnight crash on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.
The crash happened late Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 near Moores Lane.
On scene, a state trooper told News 2 that the crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 was traveling in the left lane on I-65 northbound when he struck a pedestrian.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported 24-year-old Jacob Almazan, of Columbia, was walking in the fast lane of I-65 when he was struck by the vehicle.
No charges are pending against the driver of the Ford according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.