1 killed in shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was shot and killed just south of downtown Nashville Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired on Fain Street, off Fairfield Avenue.

Police said a shooting victim, who was later located in Madison, was pronounced dead as a result.

An arrest had not been made, as of Monday morning, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by Metro police.

