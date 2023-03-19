WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Williamson County.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 61.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at least one person was killed in the crash that involved two vehicles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The southbound lanes of I-65 will remain closed as officials continue to investigate the scene. Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes for travel. It remains unknown when the lanes will fully reopen.

No other information was immediately released.