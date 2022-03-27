WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash in Wilson County on Sunday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 231 South. Troopers have confirmed to News 2 the crash involved three vehicles and one person was killed.
THP is working on the preliminary crash report and News 2 will update this story as new information is made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.