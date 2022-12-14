HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died following a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Hermitage.

The crash was reported around 6:17 a.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Bonnabrook Drive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials say multiple vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the deadly crash. The victim’s identity or role in crash has not been revealed at this time.

Lebanon Road is closed as officers continue to investigate the scene. Drivers are being advised to take Plantation Drive to Hickory Hill Lane to Lebanon Road as an alternate route.

It is not known when Lebanon Road is expected to reopen. No other information was immediately released.