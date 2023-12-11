ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-24 near mile marker 22 on Monday, Dec. 11.

In a statement to News 2, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed there was one fatality from the crash, which troopers are currently investigating.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released. As of 5:30 a.m., TDOT’s SmartWay Map shows that the two left lanes and shoulder remains blocked as crews work to the clear the scene.

No additional details have been released about the deadly crash.