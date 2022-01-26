MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Maury County.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenwood Street in Mt. Pleasant, near Mt. Pleasant High School.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the motorcycle crashed into a building. No further details have been released about the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the name or age of the victim.